BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $8.21 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $196.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,380 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.