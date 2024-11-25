King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NXP opened at $14.56 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.