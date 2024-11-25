PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,267 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,985,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 60.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,673 shares of company stock worth $19,684,387. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $157.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $160.12. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.