Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 13,950 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $1,950,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 880.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,978,820.83. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $625,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,115.60. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,057 shares of company stock worth $3,982,909. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

