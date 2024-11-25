Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $214.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.63 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.05.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

