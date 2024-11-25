Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE KD opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Kyndryl has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

