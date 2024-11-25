BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 42,633 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in UDR by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 567,878 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in UDR by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4,436.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.46%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

