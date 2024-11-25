Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1,000.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

