PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,283 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

