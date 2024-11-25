NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 65,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 266.8% in the first quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 155.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

