Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 114.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $18.93 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $73,208.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,312.26. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,993,127.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,698 shares in the company, valued at $15,576,848.04. The trade was a 16.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,234. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

