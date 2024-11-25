Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Separately, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.
American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF Price Performance
American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.
About American Beacon AHL Liquid Trend ETF
The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.
