Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.79 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $98.17 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

