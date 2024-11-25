PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61,283 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter.

PFN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

