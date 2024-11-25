Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

