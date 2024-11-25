B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 4,754,500 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 26.1% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 92,385 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

