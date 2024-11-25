JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 202,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 176,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $249.15. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

