Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,348,000 after acquiring an additional 533,266 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,329,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 247,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 111,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,184,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS BBUS opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.