Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $252,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,797,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

