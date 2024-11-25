Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.77 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

