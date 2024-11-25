Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.