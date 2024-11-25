Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.39. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $148.38 and a 52 week high of $243.01. The stock has a market cap of $290.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

