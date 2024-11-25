EULAV Asset Management Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,523,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,837,000 after buying an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPM opened at $248.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

