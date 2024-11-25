2,219 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $99.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

