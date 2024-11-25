Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $610.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.36.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $580.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $826.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $538.00 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

