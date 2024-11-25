National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,566 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 644,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

