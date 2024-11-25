B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $504.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.00 and a 200-day moving average of $402.81. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.