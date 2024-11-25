Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,058 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,079,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 584.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 695,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 726,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after buying an additional 469,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

