1,418 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 583,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,782,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,898,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $280.40 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.23 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day moving average is $254.89. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

