515 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 292.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chemed by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 634.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,905. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $570.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $523.33 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $579.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.