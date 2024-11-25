515 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 292.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chemed by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 634.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,905. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chemed Stock Up 1.4 %
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
