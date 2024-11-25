B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $371,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Nordson Trading Up 1.8 %

Nordson stock opened at $261.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $222.18 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.