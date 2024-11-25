B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 59,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $89.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.