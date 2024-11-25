Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $342.50

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $275.81 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

