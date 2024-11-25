B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $403,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,993,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,886,000 after purchasing an additional 523,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

