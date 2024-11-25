Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.87 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.