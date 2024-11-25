B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $553,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $125.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

