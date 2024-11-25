Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,415,355. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

