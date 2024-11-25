Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

