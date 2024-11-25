First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
NXTG opened at $85.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65.
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
