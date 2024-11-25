First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $51,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,487 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,855 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,262,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,875,000 after buying an additional 110,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 195,282 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

