First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 137,901 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $121.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

