First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

