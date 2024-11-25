ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESE opened at $148.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens raised their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

