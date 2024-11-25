First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,153 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

