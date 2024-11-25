First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $60,000 in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TAXF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.