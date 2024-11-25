iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

