e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

