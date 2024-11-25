First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

