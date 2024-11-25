622 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $99.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.