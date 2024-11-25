First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after buying an additional 1,049,521 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

